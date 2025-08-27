Piccadilly on Plank Road closes after 65 years in business

Piccadilly’s restaurant on Plank Road closed Tuesday after 65 years in business, Louisiana First News reports.

A spokesperson for Piccadilly Holdings LLC says the decision “was not made lightly.”

“We always consider a store closure our very last option, but it is sometimes necessary as we navigate the ever-changing environment of the restaurant industry,” the spokesperson says.

Four other Piccadilly restaurants in the Capital Region remain open, three of which are in Baton Rouge and one of which is in Denham Springs.

