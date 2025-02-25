Pessimistic about the economy, Americans are cutting their spending

More than half of Americans are delaying major life plans due to uncertainty over the economy, Bloomberg reports.

The results are part of a new study from Wells Fargo. Among that cohort, about one-third say they are putting off buying a home, while one in six have postponed education plans and one in eight have pushed back their retirement.

Although inflation has moderated since a peak in 2022, Americans are still shocked by high prices. About 90% say they were surprised by the cost of activities like eating out or attending a concert. At the same time, 76% plan to cut back on spending this year, up from 67% in 2024, according to the study, which was conducted in September and October.

There have been signs recently that Americans are feeling increasingly pessimistic about the economy. Last week, long-term inflation expectations rose to the highest level in almost three decades, and the consumer sentiment index has declined.

Read the full story. A subscription may be required.