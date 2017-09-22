Permits pulled for Dyke Nelson’s Mid City warehouse renovation

Renovations are underway at a Mid City warehouse architect Dyke Nelson purchased last year for $1.2 million.

Permits were pulled Thursday for $500,000 in interior work for the 30,000-square-foot building on South 14th Street, next to Nelson’s firm.

The work is expected to take three months and will consist of a buildout for a commissary kitchen to support an undisclosed tenant’s off-site restaurant operations.

The middle of the building, which has several addresses, is occupied by Keg Solutions and an office tenant will be moving into the warehouse as well, Nelson says. Another 10,000 square feet has yet to be leased.