Pelican Institute presses Supreme Court on energy lawsuits

The Pelican Institute for Public Policy has filed amicus briefs in two U.S. Supreme Court cases it says could reshape the intersection of energy litigation and constitutional law, The Center Square reports.

The cases—Chevron v. Plaquemines Parish and Suncor v. Boulder County—highlight challenges to state and local lawsuits seeking to impose liability for energy production and greenhouse gas emissions.

In Louisiana, Plaquemines Parish v. Chevron USA led to a $744 million verdict tied to coastal damage, sparking dozens of similar suits with billions at stake. The Pelican Institute argues such cases weaponize litigation for political ends and threaten the state’s energy economy.

The Colorado case questions whether applying state tort law to global emissions violates principles of federalism. Institute leaders say the Supreme Court now has an opportunity to reinforce accountability, restore constitutional balance and prevent energy policy from being set piecemeal by local courts.

