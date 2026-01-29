Parish Pets grows its pawprint on Government Street

Parish Pets is celebrating the grand opening of its expanded Government Street location this Saturday, showcasing a larger retail space, an in-house production area and a curated mix of pet-focused products, 225 writes.

Founded by Nikki Kipps, who began sewing dog collars more than a decade ago during recovery from back surgery, the brand has grown from a side hustle into a full-scale boutique serving Baton Rouge’s pet-loving community.

The new shop more than doubles the size of the previous storefront, allowing for expanded inventory, bulk natural treats, ethically sourced pet food brands and locally made accessories. Customers will also find Kipps’ signature handmade collars, leashes and bandanas, including seasonal designs and Mardi Gras-themed styles.

The grand opening will feature local vendors, music, treats, giveaways and pet-friendly fun, reflecting the community-focused spirit that helped Parish Pets grow from a single sewing machine into a thriving neighborhood destination.

