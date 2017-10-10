Opening of Courtyard Marriott in downtown Baton Rouge delayed by weather

Weather delays have slowed construction of the Courtyard Marriott in downtown Baton Rouge, and the hotel is now expected to open at the corner of Florida and Third streets next May.

Ben Blackwell, area manager of the new hotel, announced the new anticipated opening date at this morning’s Downtown Development District meeting. The hotel was previously expected to open in February.

“The rain has put a few delays on us,” he says.

Seven of the hotel’s eight floors are erected, and Blackwell says the building should be topped off soon.

Developers broke ground a year ago on the 80,000-square-foot, $23.6 million project. Since the South Carolina-based development group began planning the hotel around three years ago, competition has increased downtown and two hotels have joined the market.

Still, Blackwell says downtown has also seen more commercial development that he believes will sustain the additional 135 rooms. Room rates will be comparable to other downtown hotels, he says. A Starbucks has signed on to occupy space on the first floor of the development, fronting Third Street, and it should open the same time as the hotel.

—Sam Karlin