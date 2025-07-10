OPEC projects steady oil growth despite global energy shifts

OPEC has reaffirmed its bullish outlook on oil, projecting steady demand growth through 2050 with no peak in sight, The Wall Street Journal writes.

In its latest annual report, the group forecasts global oil demand will rise to 113.3 million barrels per day by 2030 and nearly 123 million by 2050, up from 103.7 million barrels per day in 2024. Oil is expected to maintain a 30% share of the global energy mix, and when combined with natural gas, fossil fuels will account for over 50% of energy use throughout the period.

“There is no peak oil demand on the horizon,” the group states, asserting oil’s continued importance to the global economy. The outlook contrasts sharply with the International Energy Agency’s forecast, which expects oil demand growth to plateau by decade’s end.

The report was released Thursday as oil prices hover near $70 per barrel. Markets remain cautious amid concerns about oversupply following OPEC+’s recent output increase and ongoing uncertainty over President Trump’s evolving tariff policies.

