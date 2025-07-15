OPEC bets on growth, ups oil supply

OPEC is holding its global oil-demand forecast steady despite rising trade tensions, expecting demand to grow by 1.29 million barrels per day this year, The Wall Street Journal writes.

In its latest report, the cartel says it anticipates economic growth could outperform expectations in the year’s second half, amid hopes for new U.S. trade deals. Oil prices remain under pressure as looming U.S. tariffs—set for Aug. 1—fuel concerns about inflation and slower growth. Brent crude hovered near $69 a barrel Tuesday, while West Texas Intermediate stayed above $66.

Meanwhile, OPEC and its allies continue ramping up supply: Overall OPEC production rose 220,000 barrels a day in June, led by Saudi Arabia’s increase of 173,000 barrels daily. OPEC+ output climbed by 349,000 barrels, with Kazakhstan exceeding its quota.

The group recently agreed to raise production by 548,000 barrels in August—far surpassing analyst forecasts. Still, traders appear largely unconcerned about oversupply as seasonal demand could absorb the additional volumes.

