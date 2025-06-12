Op-ed questions Gov. Landry’s commitment to lower auto insurance rates

An op-ed published this week by The Center Square takes direct aim at Gov. Jeff Landry’s handling of insurance reform, accusing him of breaking a key promise made throughout the 2025 legislative session.

Landry had pledged to sign any insurance reform bill sent to his desk, but vetoed Senate Bill 111—a measure lawmakers passed to strengthen good faith claims standards and improve fairness in insurance processing.

According to the op-ed written by Randy Guillot, president of trucking companies Triple G Express Inc. and Southeastern Motor Freight Inc., the veto benefits one group—trial lawyers, many of whom were major contributors to Landry’s campaign and affiliated political committees. The piece outlines over $1 million in contributions from the trial bar since the start of his campaign, linking those donations to Landry’s pattern of blocking legislation that could limit litigation-driven insurance costs.

The column argues that Landry’s actions—including his veto of another major reform bill last year—threaten to keep insurance costs high for families and businesses. It calls on Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple and legislators to push forward with veto-proof reforms to stabilize the market, attract insurers and deliver long-awaited relief to Louisiana policyholders.

