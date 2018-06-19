O’Neal Lane shopping center sells for $1.35M

An O’Neal Lane shopping center near Interstate 12 that’s home to tenants such as Sport Clips, GameStop, Sprint and Ace Cash Express has sold for $1,350,000.

INES Center and its managers, Phu H. Dang and Phuc Hong Le Vo, bought the 6,560-square-foot center from KREB and its manager Bryan Krantz, according to sales documents filed Monday.

Located at the corner of O’Neal Lane and Hewwood Avenue, the center was built in 2005 and is fully leased, according to the property listing.