One week left to register for 2017 Best Places to Work ranking

There’s just a week left to register your company to participate in Business Report’s 2017 Best Places to Work rankings. Registration for the free award program will close on Friday, May 5.

Best Places to Work recognizes firms that demonstrate workplace excellence, and have a reputation for consistently recruiting and retaining the best and brightest employees in the Capital Region.

For-profit or nonprofit publicly or privately held companies with a facility in the Capital Region and a minimum of 15 full- or part-time employees working locally are eligible to participate. Contract employees are not included.

Best Companies Group, an independent firm that is presenting the program along with Business Report and the Greater Baton Rouge Society for Human Resource Management, determines the selection and rankings for Best Places to Work.

Participating companies are analyzed and ranked in eight areas: Leadership and planning; corporate culture and communications; role satisfaction; work environment; relationships with supervisors; training, development and resources; pay and benefits; and overall engagement.

The companies will be assessed on two factors: A questionnaire about company policies, practices, demographics and benefits, and a survey of randomly selected employees at each firm. The employees will respond anonymously to 78 statements on a five-point agreement scale, as well as a handful of open-ended questions and demographic inquiries.

Business Report will recognize the 2017 Best Places to Work in a special October issue, and a breakfast also will be held in honor of the companies.

