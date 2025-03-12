One of the biggest potential victims of the new tariffs: The Ford F-150

America’s favorite pickup truck may stand among the most impacted by President Donald Trump’s aluminum and steel tariffs, The Wall Street Journal reports.

One of the industry’s largest users of aluminum in the United States is Ford’s F-150 pickup truck, which also doubles as the nation’s top-selling vehicle.

Trump’s reinstated 25% tariff on aluminum and steel, which went into effect on Wednesday, stands to further inflate already-high car prices. Analysts warn that the metals account for more than half of the materials that go into cars and that the price hikes will likely be passed onto consumers. If the tariffs remain, automakers could see their costs rise by hundreds of dollars to manufacture a car.

One solution is for automakers to domestically source the metals, but a Ford spokesman warns it could take years for the company to rewrite its supply chains for more automotive-grade aluminum.

Read the full story.