Oklahoma real estate firm acquires Coursey industrial property

An Oklahoma-based industrial real estate firm has purchased an industrial property on Coursey Boulevard, its first investment property in the state.

TruCore Investments announced that it acquired the FedEx facility near the Chimes East restaurant for an undisclosed amount.

The 81,589-square-foot building sits on a 10.8-acre site.

Alex Ruch of Elifin Realty brokered the deal for the buyer and Lance Ginn of Beau Box represented the seller.

FedEx has occupied the facility since it was built in 1998.

“This acquisition reinforces our strategy of securing well-located industrial assets with reliable tenants,” TruCore Investments Managing Director Zach Harris said in a prepared statement. “FedEx’s long-standing presence at this facility highlights its criticality and functionality and we see strong potential for continued value growth in the Baton Rouge market.”

TruCore Investments specializes in identifying and acquiring value-added properties in the Class B industrial real estate sector, including distribution, manufacturing and industrial outdoor storage assets in the top 150 U.S. metropolitan areas.

The company’s investment portfolio comprises over 100 properties across the country, totaling more than $1.5 billion in aggregate value.