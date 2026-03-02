Oil prices surge as tanker disruptions in Strait of Hormuz rattle global supply

Oil prices rose sharply Monday as disruptions to tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz raised uncertainty about how U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran would affect supply to the world economy.

U.S. oil traded 7.6% higher at $72.12 per barrel, while international standard Brent was up 8.6% at $79.11 per barrel. Natural gas futures in Europe jumped more than 40% after Qatar, a major supplier, halted production due to the conflict.

Higher oil prices raise the prospect of costlier gasoline for U.S. drivers as well as increased prices for other goods at a time when people in many countries have been stung by inflation.

A key focus was the Strait of Hormuz at the southern end of the Persian Gulf, through which 20% of the world’s oil supply passes. Tanker traffic dropped sharply as satellite navigation systems were disrupted, data and analytics firm Kpler said on X. The U.K. Maritime Trade Operations Center reported attacks on several vessels in the area on either side of the strait and warned of elevated electronic interference to systems that show where ships are.

