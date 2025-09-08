Oil execs cash in on Trump’s energy agenda

Oil executives are reveling in Donald Trump’s return to the White House, where they now enjoy unprecedented access and sweeping policy wins, The Wall Street Journal writes.

From opening federal lands to drilling and easing export approvals to rolling back climate rules, Trump has delivered on promises that Harold Hamm, Kelcy Warren and other donors banked on when they poured millions into his campaign. The administration’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” strips subsidies for electric vehicles while handing billions in tax savings to oil and gas firms.

But the industry’s celebration comes with complications. Global oversupply and Trump’s tariff policies have pushed crude to about $62 a barrel—below break-even for many producers—leading to layoffs and drilling cutbacks. New steel tariffs are also inflating well costs. Even so, executives say the trade-offs are worth it, with projects from Alaska’s North Slope to Louisiana’s LNG corridor advancing. Environmentalists, meanwhile, warn the U.S. is backsliding on clean energy and ceding competitiveness to nations racing ahead in renewables.

Read the full story.