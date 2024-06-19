Officials predict the Gulf’s dead zone will be worse than usual this year

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting the size of the dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico will be 5,827 square miles, or 5% larger than the long-term average, reports Louisiana Illuminator.

The “dead zone” forms in the Gulf of Mexico every summer as a result of nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus, largely from farm fertilizer and municipal runoff, which are carried down the Mississippi River and dumped into the Gulf. Algae feeds on the nutrients and when it dies, bacteria deplete oxygen in the water, causing marine life to die or avoid the area.

Officials base their prediction on the size of the dead zone off the amount of nutrients monitored by the U.S. Geological Survey along the river. Since 1997, billions of dollars have been spent to decrease the flow of nutrients, with a goal of reducing the size of the dead zone to 1,900 square miles by 2035.

