Office warehouse near Airline sells for $1.4M

A multitenant office and warehouse space on Industriplex Boulevard near Airline Highway has sold, according to sales documents filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

HV Investments LLC bought the property from Mon Chen LLC for $1.4 million. Peter Laville with Elifin Realty brokered the deal for the buyer and Scot Guidry with Derbes Falgoust Commercial Real Estate represented the seller.

Mon Chen had owned the property since 2021 when the company bought it from Creole Engineering Sales Co. Inc. for $950,000.

Business filings with the Secretary of State’s office show Hugo Bonilla and Victor Garcia as officers of HV Investments.

Laville says the purchased building has one vacancy for a 2,376-square-foot space. Some businesses operating out of the building include MadiPro Baton Rouge, Garco Inc. and A-Z Delivery Inc.