Occidental ends an era of big deals with $9.7B divestiture of its chemical unit 

Occidental Petroleum has wrapped up its asset-sale program with a $9.7 billion divestiture of its chemical unit to Berkshire Hathaway, Bloomberg reports.

CEO Vicki Hollub said Thursday that the deal marks the end of large-scale dealmaking for the company. The sale allows Occidental to cut debt below $15 billion and shift focus to organic growth.

Hollub, who steered the $38.7 billion Anadarko takeover in 2019, had pledged $6 billion in sales following the $10.8 billion CrownRock purchase last year. Instead, Occidental exceeded that goal as the U.S. shale industry underwent $200 billion in portfolio restructuring to protect cash flow amid softer crude prices.

About $6.5 billion in proceeds from the OxyChem sale will be directed toward debt repayment, and Occidental opted for Berkshire’s all-cash bid due to its certainty of closing and ability to deliver faster shareholder returns.

