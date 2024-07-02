Numbers show how Louisiana continues to hemorrhage population

The latest data from the Internal Revenue Service shows Louisiana lost more than 26,000 residents during the 2021-2022 tax year, The Center Square reports.

Louisiana ranked near the bottom in population growth at No. 44, placing above only California, New York, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Maryland. The net loss accounted for 0.57% of the state’s population.

Even more residents migrated out of the Pelican State in the 2020-2021 tax year—a little over 28,000 in net loss. The total population dip in Louisiana over the three years from 2019 to 2022 topped 75,000.

Read the full story.