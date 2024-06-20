Number of unfilled jobs and people seeking work now roughly equal

The number of job openings has declined sharply in every state since 2022, better aligning the numbers of unfilled jobs and people seeking work, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Nationally, for the first time since 2020, the number of job openings and unemployed people is roughly in balance: a little more than one opening per person looking for work, according to a Stateline analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. At the height of the labor shortage in 2022, there were two job openings per job seeker.

But the proportion of workers to jobs ranges widely from state to state, data shows.

In California, where layoffs in tech and the film industry have unsettled the job market, there is less than one opening per unemployed person. In North Dakota, where a brain drain has left a shortage of skilled and educated workers, there are almost three openings per unemployed person.

In Louisiana, there are 1.4 jobs per unemployed person, according to the analysis.

