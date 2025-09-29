Nuclear energy ‘primed for a resurgence’ in the US as a result of AI demand

Soaring demand for electricity from artificial intelligence data centers is set to trigger a $350 billion nuclear buildout in the U.S., Bloomberg writes.

Nuclear output could rise 63% by 2050, adding 53 gigawatts of capacity and bringing the total fleet to 159 gigawatts. The push is fueled by interest in carbon-free power, but faces steep costs, workforce shortages and regulatory hurdles. Only three new reactors have been built in the U.S. this century, and none is currently under construction.

Much of the future growth is expected to come from small modular reactors, which promise faster, cheaper installation but remain unproven.

BI forecasts just 9 gigawatts of new capacity in the next decade, with wider deployment not expected until after 2035. Even so, analysts say U.S. nuclear is “primed for a resurgence”—though still far behind the ambitious targets set by Washington.

