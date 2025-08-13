Nuclear energy is having a revival

Nuclear energy is back in the spotlight—in politics, pop culture and the climate conversation—with backing from tech leaders, bipartisan politicians and a growing roster of influencers, The Wall Street Journal writes.
Public support for building more U.S. nuclear plants has surged to 60%, up from 43% in 2020, according to Pew Research Center.
Advocates such as activist Isabelle Boemeke, Microsoft and Meta cite nuclear’s potential to deliver reliable, emissions-free power—particularly for the massive electricity needs of advanced AI. State and federal policies are shifting fast, with billions in loans, tax credits and project-luring funds.
Supporters say nuclear offers stability and climate benefits; critics warn of cost, safety and waste challenges that have dogged the industry for decades. Even so, new cultural champions—from viral students to former Miss America—are reframing the conversation.