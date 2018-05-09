Notices warning of cuts going to 37K Louisiana elderly, disabled

Louisiana’s health department is sending notices Thursday to 37,000 people who are elderly and disabled, many in nursing homes, warning the financing paying for their care could be drying up.

The notices, unveiled today, are Louisiana’s first official warning to nursing home and group home residents that they could face eviction in July because of proposed spending cuts.

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration has said for months the notices would be sent because lawmakers haven’t replaced temporary taxes that expire July 1.

Republican lawmakers say the letters are premature, striking unnecessary fear in Louisiana’s most fragile residents, while budget and tax negotiations continue and the cuts are uncertain.

Edwards intends to call a special session this month, hoping to raise money to fill budget gaps and stave off health cuts.