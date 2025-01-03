Notable Baton Rougeans share their New Year’s resolutions

Whether you subscribe to the “new year, new me” mentality, create a vision board or choose a word as a mantra, the beginning of the year is an opportunity to reflect and set goals for the upcoming year.

To kick off 2025, 225 magazine chatted with seven business and community leaders in the Capital Region about their own New Year’s resolutions.

Abbey Lovett Kish, CEO at Abbey Kish Consulting, says her word of the year is “rediscover.”

“My resolution is to rediscover all the things I’ve always loved about myself and make sure I’m bringing them to the forefront next year,” Kish says. “I’m confident that in that process I will discover new things I love, too. I think I would say the same thing for Baton Rouge. This city has so much culture and history and joy. I’d love to see our city, especially the young up-and-coming professionals, rediscover what makes our city so great and prioritize speaking about those things.”

