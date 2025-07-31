North Louisiana data center reflects national shift toward ‘hyperscale’ facilities 

As tech giants race to power artificial intelligence, the U.S. is seeing a surge in supersized data centers—and Louisiana is at the heart of it, Fast Company reports.

Meta’s Hyperion campus in north Louisiana is a key part of the company’s expansion, projected to use 2 gigawatts of power by 2030 and span 11 buildings across 2,250 acres. The project reflects a national shift toward “hyperscale” facilities, where data centers rival small cities in size and electricity demand.

A typical data center can use between 40 to 400 megawatts, with even larger clusters planned. Infrastructure, cooling systems and even power generation are being rethought—some developers are building entire on-site utilities.

While newer cooling tech and denser servers improve efficiency, the scale of construction is raising concerns about resource use and community impact.

Read the full story.