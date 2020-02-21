No timeline set for committee looking at Baton Rouge short-term rental regulations

The committee looking at drafting short-term rental regulations will meet next week to start digging into regulations passed by other cities such as New Orleans.

Nancy Curry, who’s leading the committee, says the meetings will be very informal conversations, with stakeholders around the table formulating something they “can all kind of agree on.”

The committee was formed by the Metro Council in response to the backlash to the draft ordinance spearheaded by Councilwoman Tara Wicker last year, and aims to

“pick out some of the jewels” from ordinances passed by other cities.

“No one is going to be 100% happy with the final product,” she says. “We’re just trying to be fair with everybody.”

The committee has already met once, though that meeting focused on ensuring that all the necessary stakeholder voices were being brought to the table for discussions.

Curry would not speculate on how long it will take the committee to research and compile its suggestions, which will be presented to the Metro Council.