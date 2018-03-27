No charges against Baton Rouge officers in Sterling case, Louisiana AG announces

Two Baton Rouge police officers will not face state criminal charges for their roles in the July 2016 fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alton Sterling in front of a North Foster Drive convenience store, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has announced.

“Both officers acted in a reasonable and justifiable manner in the shooting death of Alton Sterling,” Landry said at a press conference that began at 10 a.m. downtown.

Landry’s decision comes nearly 11 months after the U.S. Justice Department announced it would not pursue civil rights charges against officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II, whom are both white and were involved in the controversial shooting of Sterling, who was black. The U.S. Justice Department then turned its case files over to Landry’s office for possible state criminal charges.

“This investigation included an examination and reexamination of the evidence provided by the federal government. We initiated a further state investigation into the information provided,” Landry said.

Lake and Salamoni attempted to make a lawful arrest of Sterling based on probable cause, Landry said, adding that the seminal question was whether the officers could be held criminally responsible for Sterling’s death.

The attorney general, who did not take questions, met with Sterling’s relatives and their lawyers at 9 a.m. this morning to notify them first of his decision. Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul are scheduled to “provide an update regarding next steps” of the Sterling investigation at an 11:30 a.m. press conference at City Hall.

Salamoni shot and killed Sterling during a struggle outside the Triple S Food Mart on July 5, 2016. Lake helped wrestle Sterling to the ground, but did not fire his gun. The encounter—which began with the officers responding to a call about a black man in a red shirt brandishing a gun—lasted just 90 seconds.

Two cellphone videos of the shooting quickly spread on social media, leading to protests at which nearly 200 people were arrested. The officers’ body cameras and a store surveillance camera also recorded the encounter, but those videos haven’t been released.

Sterling’s children filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city-parish, the Baton Rouge Police Department, former BRPD Chief Carl Dabadie Jr. and the two officers involved last June. The Associated Press reports the lawsuit alleges the shooting fit a pattern of racist behavior and excessive force by the Baton Rouge police. It also claims poor training and inadequate police procedures led to Sterling’s death.