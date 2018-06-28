No. 1 on the list: Turner Industries Group

The Turner Industries Group LLC takes the top spot on Business Report’s ranking of Baton Rouge heavy equipment dealers, based on number of local staff.



The firm, founded in 1959, employs 307 people locally and moves up from No. 4 on last year’s list. Mike Morain, executive vice president of the equipment division, says the increase in staff over the past year was because of Turner Industries purchasing more equipment, increasing its capacity to take on more work.

Employees displaced by the 2016 flood were able to come back to work, too, he adds.



Coming in at No. 2 on the list is Deep South Crane and Rigging, a 50-year-old company that employs 295 people in Baton Rouge. Deep South was No. 1 last year.

H&E Equipment Services, Aerial Access Equipment and Doggett Machinery Services round out the top five.



See the current issue of Business Report, which also includes a separate ranking of industrial transportation and logistics companies.