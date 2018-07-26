No. 1 on the List: Sparkhound  

Among technology consulting and IT firms in Baton Rouge, Sparkhound tops the list with the most local employees.



According to Business Report’s latest ranking of Baton Rouge area technology consulting and IT firms by the number of local employees, Sparkhound employs 130 people. Sparkhound specializes in cloud and infrastructure consulting, business transformation consulting, managed helpdesk, collaboration solutions, ServiceNow and Office 365.

The firm, located at 11207 Proverbs Ave., was founded in 1998 and has 200 active clients.



Behind Sparkhound on the list is EATEL Business, which ranks second with 100 local employees. Founded in 1935, the firm’s major areas of consulting include replication services, back up, colocation, broadband internet and data networks.



Rounding out the top five are: Transformyx, with 62 local employees; General Informatics, with 60 employees; and CMA Technology Solutions, with 35 employees.

See the current issue of Business Report for the full ranking of technology consulting and IT firms and check next week’s Top 100 edition for a list of the city’s top private companies.