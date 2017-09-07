No. 1 on the List: Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group

Add cardiology to the list of services Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Internal Medicine and Pediatrics provides in Baker.

The group announced today that the clinic on East Myrtle Avenue has expanded to offer services in general and preventative cardiology and heart rhythm disorders. Patients will be able to get on-site tests like echocardiograms, vascular ultrasounds and stress testing.

The expansion is meant to give patients a more accessible and comprehensive health care experience, the physician group says in a statement.

“In addition to our capital region expansions, we recently welcomed our first Northshore locations for adult medicine, bringing more connected, quality services to patients in Covington and Slidell,” the group notes.

Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group has 408 physicians and 72 offices. The group is No. 1 on Business Report’s latest ranking of physician group practices by number of physicians.

Rounding out the top five are The Baton Rouge Clinic, Ochsner Medical Center-Baton Rouge, St. Elizabeth Physicians and Baton Rouge General Physicians.

Check out the full ranking in the current issue of Business Report.