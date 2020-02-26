Kevin Nguyen’s Juban Square going vertical, signs deal with Regymen Fitness 

Developer Kevin Nguyen has broken ground on Juban Square, his planned 23,000-square-foot shopping center on Juban Road across from Juban Crossing in Denham Springs, and expects to begin vertical construction on the retail strip in the next 30 days.

He’s also signed a lease with another new tenant: Regymen Fitness will open its fourth local location—and 17th nationwide—in the center later this year, according to Regymen co-owner Donnie Jarreau.

The boutique fitness concept—which combines cardio, strength training and boxing workouts in a group exercise setting—will join two previously announced tenants in the center, Izzo’s Illegal Burritos and Lit Pizza.

Though Baton Rouge has a notoriously competitive market for health and fitness clubs, Jarreau—who has owned various fitness clubs in the area since the 1990s—says the bedroom communities in Ascension and Livingston parishes are still underserved.

“We opened our third Regymen location in Gonzales last year and it has proven to be our best location yet,” he says. “There’s not as much competition in the suburban markets and still a lot of opportunity out there.”

Jarreau’s other local Regymen locations are on Corporate Boulevard across from Towne Center at Cedar Lodge and on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Perkins Road.

As for other tenants at Juban Square, which will spread over 2.3 acres, Nguyen says he’s talking to service providers like hair and nail salons and health care-related businesses. Several restaurant chains also have expressed an interest in the center, though only one food-service space remains available.

Nguyen hopes to complete lease negotiations in the next 30-60 days and expects the center to open by late summer.