Nexus Louisiana’s CEO search is down to these two finalists

The selection committee overseeing the search for Nexus Louisiana’s next president and CEO narrowed the list to two finalists on Wednesday.

After interviewing six semifinalists on Tuesday and Wednesday, the committee recommended Tony Zanders and David Collins as finalists to the Research Park board of directors, which oversees Nexus Louisiana.

The board will conduct in-person interviews in February based on the availability of the candidates and the board. The search is expected to be completed before the end of February.

Zanders is the founder and CEO of Skilltype, a New Orleans-based software company that develops tools for librarians and their teams to analyze, develop and share expertise.

Collins is a management consultant for entrepreneurial development at Innovate Mississippi, a nonprofit organization that assists technology entrepreneurs and emerging companies in the state.

Nexus has been without a permanent leader since longtime CEO Genevieve Silverman departed in June 2022 after 14 years. Stephen Loy, Nexus Louisiana’s executive director and a fixture in the organization for over two decades, departed in September for a position with LSU-led FUEL.

The organization’s management consultant, Calvin Mills, who has handled leadership responsibilities since 2022, announced last month that he, too, is leaving. He says he plans to return to his own companies and help them grow.

Mills was a candidate for the CEO position but withdrew his name. Nexus has not named a replacement for Mills. The board is scheduled to meet Thursday at noon to discuss the next steps in the CEO search.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated since original publication to reflect the correct spelling of Tony Zander’s name. Daily Report regrets the error.