Nexus Louisiana announces queen’s visit to promote global entrepreneurship

The queen of the largest kingdom in Uganda will visit the Capital Region later this month to enhance Louisiana’s connections overseas while promoting global entrepreneurship and partnership.

Queen Sylvia Nagginda, the leader of the Kingdom of Buganda, is scheduled to visit Baton Rouge May 29-30. The Kingdom of Buganda has a population of over 14 million.

The visit was announced this morning by Nexus Louisiana and Sen. Regina Barrow. Nexus Interim CEO Calvin Mills and Barrow met Nagginda at a reception in Washington, D.C., last month, and invited her to visit Louisiana.

“We believe that this visit will not only benefit our entrepreneurs but also contribute to the ongoing development of Uganda, presenting a unique opportunity to build meaningful partnerships across borders and bridge the gap between our two countries,” Barrow wrote in a prepared statement.

During her time in Louisiana, Nagginda will visit Southern University to explore collaborative opportunities between Uganda and the U.S. She will address the Louisiana House and Senate to address the importance of global partnerships. Nexus Louisiana has also arranged an entrepreneurial roundtable with Nagginda.

“This roundtable will provide a platform for our entrepreneurs to exchange experiences and ideas, as well as allow Queen Sylvia Nagginda to share valuable insights and explore potential opportunities in Uganda,” Mills says.

Uganda’s entrepreneurial ecosystem is flourishing with the emergence of tech startups that are tackling local challenges and creating solutions in sectors such as fintech, health tech, and e-commerce.

The country’s Innovation Village and various tech hubs and incubators play a pivotal role in nurturing and supporting startup growth.

Nexus Louisiana’s Geaux Global program allows entrepreneurs to partner internationally to expand their companies.

“Success in the global marketplace comes from thinking creatively and stepping out of our comfort zones,” Mills says.