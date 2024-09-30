Nexus Louisiana announces a partner for the BizTech Challenge

Nexus Louisiana is partnering with Black Ambition, the initiative founded by Pharrell Williams for its 2024 BizTech Challenge.

The collaboration aims to amplify the competition’s impact. The BizTech Challenge, now in its ninth year, was designed to increase innovation and entrepreneurship in STEM-based fields among students attending historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

As part of the partnership, Black Ambition will provide business mentors for participants throughout the competition and provide a judge for the final-round live pitch competition.

The organization will also offer priority access for up to 10 competition participants into its 2025 HBCU Pre-Accelerator Program, which culminates in a $200,000 virtual pitch competition.

“Black Ambition is dedicated to removing barriers and creating equitable pathways to success for underrepresented entrepreneurs, especially HBCU students and recent alums,” Felecia Hatcher, CEO of Black Ambition, said in a statement. “The BizTech Challenge provides a tremendous opportunity for the next generation of HBCU innovators to showcase their brilliance, and we’re excited to support their journey in partnership with Nexus Louisiana.”

Hatcher was one of the keynote speakers at NexusLA’s BREW event in May.

The BizTech Challenge will take place during the Bayou Classic weekend on Nov. 29 at the Westin New Orleans.

Since its inception in 2020, Black Ambition has trained approximately 1,000 founders and awarded nearly $10 million in growth capital to 101 founders.