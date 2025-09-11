Nexus launches series of competitions to power new wave of innovators

Nexus Louisiana is launching its fall programming with the inaugural season of DevDays, a series of competitions designed to bring together builders, technologists and innovators from across the state to tackle Louisiana’s most pressing industry challenges.

The season opens Oct. 24 with a ClimateTech challenge presented by Future Use of Energy in Louisiana, a statewide initiative focused on positioning Louisiana at the forefront of global energy innovation, in partnership with Baker Hughes, a global energy technology company. Participants will develop solutions for carbon management.

“Louisiana has the most important raw ingredients for innovation: real-world problems and experts to solve them,” says Tony Zanders, president and CEO of Nexus Louisiana. “DevDays is a scalable attempt to partner with industry to increase our ecosystem’s shots on goal, and do so in a way only Baton Rouge can do.”

Louisiana is at the center of one of the nation’s largest clean energy transitions, with $23 billion committed to carbon capture, utilization, and storage projects, which are expected to create more than 4,500 new jobs.

Participants will be paired with experienced coaches and winning teams will receive a $5,000 non-dilutive cash prize. Each competition is aligned with Louisiana’s key economic sectors, providing a platform for innovators to address issues essential to the state’s growth.

Every DevDay will culminate in a Tech Tailgate, a networking event co-presented by Nexus Louisiana and Louisiana Economic Development’s Louisiana Innovation. The invitation-only gatherings, hosted at LSU during home football games, bring together innovators, industry leaders and investors to celebrate ideas, build connections and showcase emerging talent in a game-day setting.

The next DevDay challenge, centered around HealthTech, is scheduled for Nov. 14. The challenge prompt will be released at least six weeks before the competition.

DevDays follows the organization’s inaugural Technology Cup that took place in June.