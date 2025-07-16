Nexus CEO: Here’s what it will take to ignite a Louisiana tech revolution

Can Louisiana lead the next tech revolution?

Nexus CEO and Skilltype founder Tony Zanders says yes and he’s building toward it.

In the latest episode of Business Report’s Strictly Business, Zanders discusses the future of technology in Louisiana.

He emphasizes that the shift to remote work during the pandemic opened the door for tech growth outside traditional hubs, creating opportunities for Louisiana to become a leader in tech. He highlights the rise of remote investment and the state’s unique cultural challenges as catalysts for innovation.

Zanders outlines a goal to create 1,000 tech founders by 2030, starting with early engagement in high schools and universities. He stresses the importance of entrepreneurial support organizations, collaborative university partnerships and a greater focus on design thinking and experimentation in education and business.

“It really has to do with engaging our youth, with recruiting them for not just working a nine-to-five in our industries, but asking themselves, ‘How can I use my skills and my passions to create more nine-to-five jobs?’ … I think we are able to do that today primarily because the technology industry is one of the first industries that doesn’t require you to be a legal adult in order to make meaningful contributions.”

Zanders concludes with a challenge for Baton Rouge business leaders to pursue excellence and raise the bar through the use of nationally recognized best practices.

