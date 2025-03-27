Nexus accepting applications for inaugural tech competition

Applications are open for the inaugural Nexus Technology Cup, June 17-19.

The organization announced the tech event earlier this month as a replacement for the longstanding BREW event.



The multiday event will feature innovative hardware and software projects created by students and tech enthusiasts across Louisiana, highlighting the state’s evolving tech ecosystem.

Participants can compete in one of three tracks: high school, college, and an open track that welcomes anyone passionate about building cutting-edge technology.

Applicants must submit original projects primarily developed by team members and be prepared to compete in person on June 18 for hardware and June 19 for software.

To be eligible, teams must submit their application and presentation by the respective deadlines, agree to the event’s code of conduct and intellectual property policies, and designate a team lead.

The top five applicants in each track will be invited to compete for cash prizes totaling $100,000. Here is the breakdown of prizes for winners in both hardware and software categories:

Open track: $10,000 (gold), $7,500 (silver), $5,000 (bronze)

College track: $7,500, $5,000, $2,500

High school track: $5,000, $2,500, $1,000

Additional cash prizes will be awarded for specialty categories.

“This competition is not just an opportunity to win cash prizes,” Nexus President and CEO Tony Zanders says. “It’s a first-of-its-kind platform for the brightest minds in our state to present their groundbreaking projects to representatives from global tech giants like Microsoft, Amazon, MIT and Google, opening doors for funding, exposure and valuable connections.”

Informational sessions about the competition will be held virtually on April 7 and in person on April 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.



For more information about the event, click here.