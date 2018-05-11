Newsmaker of the week: White Star Market

After years of anticipation, Baton Rouge foodies will finally be able to visit the gourmet vendors inside the new White Star Market at its soft opening today.

Baton Rouge’s first gourmet food hall—modeled in the same vein as New Orleans’ popular St. Roch Market—confirmed Thursday it will open today at 4 p.m. to coincide with the Hot Art Cool Nights event taking place in Mid City this evening.

The launch of the long-awaited food hall on the first floor of the new Government Street mixed-use development, Square 46, will give the public an opportunity to check out the nine food vendors before the official opening on Thursday, though menus will be limited. Then the market will be closed for several days before reopening for a ticketed event on Wednesday.

Normal operating hours—7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday—will begin next Thursday.

“We expect patrons will want to see and try multiple vendors as they make their way by White Star as they walk up and down Government Street,” says Clark Gaines, the project’s developer. “These menus will allow everyone to do just that.”

White Star Market and the 25,000-square-foot Square 46 development have been in the works for more than three years on the site of the former Giamanco’s Restaurant at 4646 Government St. The development is the latest of several in a neighborhood that is undergoing redevelopment and renovation.