Newsmaker of the Week: Sharon Weston Broome

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome set out earlier this week to unveil her first major policy initiative since taking office: An ambitious transportation tax proposal similar to that of her predecessor’s Green Light Plan 2.

So Monday morning, reporters and supporters of the mayor gathered alongside Metro Council members and staffers at City Hall to hear Broome’s pitch. She insisted East Baton Rouge Parish voters were ready to do something about its infrastructure—an industry-funded poll suggested as much. She also went out of her way to say the project was not simply a rehash of former Mayor Kip Holden’s Green Light II transportation plan, which voters shot down in December.

Yet almost immediately after opening the forum for questions, the questioning turned from roads to whether Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie was hitting the road to retirement.

The chief’s letter announcing his retirement arrived at Broome’s desk that morning—the same morning she was set to formally announce the tax proposal.

Dabadie and Broome had been in a stalemate since she took office. Broome campaigned on installing new leadership at the police department. But the mayor cannot fire the police chief without cause, and Dabadie refused to step down.

The news of his retirement ended months of speculation about how stalemate would all play out and largely overshadowed the rollout of Broome’s transportation tax proposal.

The plan was first reported by Daily Report last week, but Metro Council members and business leaders eagerly awaited more details of the plan. How similar would it be to the Green Light Plan II? How would she divvy up the more than $20 million per year a 5-mil property tax would raise?

Two days later, just before the Metro Council meeting, she unveiled those details as well.

Those too would be overshadowed.

Arthur “Silky Slim” Reed, who runs an anti-violence organization called Stop the Killing, Inc, shocked those attending the Metro Council meeting when he told members “justice came when Gavin Long came,” referring to the lone gunman who killed three law enforcement officers last summer and wounded three more.

Reed also happened to be a member of the mayor’s advisory board on police and community relations—which helped develop use-of-force policy for BRPD earlier this year. His organization was also apparently in talks for a contract with the BRAVE violence prevention program.

Broome distanced herself from Reed the next morning and said she canceled the contract with Reed to be a “street counselor” for the BRAVE program.

The Mayor’s tax plan will go before voters in November.

