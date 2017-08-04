Newsmaker of the Week: Ryan Heck

Revelations this week of an extraordinary land deal approved by Baton Rouge city-parish government sparked a Legislative Auditor investigation and procedural changes in how “surplus” property property is sold in the parish.

Daily Report first wrote about the curious land deal Monday: Radu Cosman, a local contractor, bought a 50,000 square foot piece of property late last year from the city after his councilman, Ryan Heck, got the land declared surplus and sent it to auction.

Cosman, a friend and campaign contributor, approached Heck in 2014 about purchasing city-owned property behind his house because he said snakes were getting in his backyard. Heck says that set off a concerted effort to shed city-parish-owned land that was sitting vacant; he wanted to bring the land back into commerce and have the buyer pay property taxes. Then, in 2016, Heck brought the city-owned land at Jefferson Highway and Bluebonnet Boulevard before the Metro Council to declare it surplus and sell it.

But when the piece of land actually went to auction, Cosman was the only person who showed up. He got the property for $10,000—a remarkable deal. The land, presently zoned as residential, is worth in excess of $200,000 say commercial agents, and the value likely would surpass $600,000 if the zoning is changed to commercial.

The Metro Council voted unanimously, and without discussion, to declare the land surplus and approve the auction sale price of $10,000. The deal closed in February. Ultimately the previously Metro Council, former Mayor Kip Holden and current Mayor Sharon Weston Broome have signed off on the deal along the way.

Now Cosman plans to develop the site into a light retail or office space.

The deal—along with the sale of the piece of land behind Cosman’s house for much less than a city appraisal—meant the city-parish potentially missed out on hundreds of thousands of dollars. The corner tract is worth much more than $10,000, real estate experts say, and if Cosman’s plans to develop it go forward, he will likely turn a hefty profit.

He perhaps will also turn a profit on the earlier plot, if he is able to develop it. Cosman’s own appraisal in 2014 on the earlier plot of land indicated it was worth around $40,000. But the city’s appraisal, which assumed an office building could be built at the site, said it was worth $255,000. Cosman beat out one other bidder, getting the land for $50,000.

Heck says neither he, nor Cosman, did anything wrong in either case, adding they followed the city’s process and fully expected people to show up to the auction. And, at the first auction, someone did show up. Cosman was a constituent, and Heck said he would rather sell off city-owned land than have it sit vacant, not generating revenue.

But the Legislative Auditor took issue with the fact the city hadn’t appraised the corner tract of land at Jefferson and Bluebonnet, and didn’t set any floor price at the auction. Then, on Wednesday, the city-parish said it will appraise all surplus land in the future and erect signage indicating the land would be sold.

Ultimately, the city missed out on money by selling the land for such a steep discount.

“If the land is worth $100,000 and you sell it at $50,000 just because your process was not good, you gave away $50,000,” Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera says. “You can’t do that.”

