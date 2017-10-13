Newsmaker of the Week: Darryl Gissel

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and her former opponent Darryl Gissel come from “starkly different” backgrounds—political and otherwise—the mayor noted this week.

But since the election—where Gissel ran as an independent and later endorsed Broome in the runoff—the two have remained close. And this week, she chose him to run the day-to-day operations of City Hall as her chief administrative officer.

“During times when many people were demonstrating criticism, Darryl was there offering help,” Broome said at a press conference announcing the hiring.

Gissel becomes the fourth CAO of Broome’s administration, still in its first year. First was William Daniel—who served under former Mayor Kip Holden and recently announced plans to depart for a job in Ascension Parish—held the CAO spot under Broome while she searched nationally for someone to serve on a permanent basis. That effort produced Troy Bell, but he lasted less than a week once lies on his resume became public. Since then, Jim Llorens has served on an interim basis.

Gissel’s hiring brings to a close one monthslong, troubled quest to fill a leadership position in city-parish government, but the search continues for another key post: police chief. Though vowing on the campaign trail to hire a new top cop, Broome immediately found herself in a stalemate with Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie Jr., who ultimately agreed to step down earlier this summer.

Now, Broome hopes to have both positions—CAO and police chief—permanently filled by the end of her tumultuous first year in office.

Regardless, both Gissel and the new police chief will have tough roads ahead.

Gissel walks into an administration that could not convince the Metro Council to support its biggest policy initiative to date—a property-tax funded transportation and public safety plan.

And, as Broome says, the city and parish are grappling with some of its biggest challenges in recent memory: recovering from the August 2016 flood, drainage concerns, traffic gridlock, racial tensions, the ongoing state criminal investigation into the police killing of Alton Sterling and the lingering question of when a group of suburban residents will again try to create the independent city of St. George. It will be no less difficult for the new police chief, who not only will be in charge of policing an increasing violent city but also must find a way to sooth troubled community-police relations.

While running for mayor, Gissel asked to be at ground zero of the biggest challenges in East Baton Rouge. Starting Monday, he’ll have a front row seat.

—Sam Karlin