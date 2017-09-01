Newsmaker of the week: Cajun Navy

By now, the Cajun Navy is a household name in Louisiana. The group spawned out of a dire need for help during last year’s flooding, which left thousands of homes in south Louisiana destroyed and residents stranded. The citizen-led flotilla of fishing boats rendered incalculable aid to the region.

So it hardly came as a shock this week when images and videos began circulating of people wearing camouflaged waders hauling their boats due west amid one of the most devastating natural disasters in Texas’ history.

Gripping stories of the people, rescues and destruction have been boundless throughout the past week, and the disaster is not over. The impact of Hurricane Harvey is still being calculated. And the Cajun Navy, once again, became a staple in the media lexicon in its coverage of the ordeal.

The Washington Post wrote of the group: “They came in high-clearance pickup trucks with bass boats and pirogues like the Cajun Cavalry, ready to help search and rescue efforts alongside first responders who were inundated with thousands of calls across the region.”

Such a citizen-led disaster response effort is not necessarily new, and The Houston Chronicle logged some of the similar efforts over the years. Many citizens supplanted the formal response of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. A few years before that, boats flooded the New York Harbor in the aftermath of 9/11, heeding Coast Guard calls for any and all assistance moving evacuees.

Formal relief efforts will inevitably fall short during times of unimaginable disaster, the paper writes, and emergency response efforts often feature a powerful, spontaneous effort from good samaritans.

“In the flooding following Hurricane Harvey, the Cajun Navy has been doing what it takes,” the Chronicle writes. “But it has also illustrated, yet again, that the success of our formal responses often depends upon latent capacities already present in our communities. Following Hurricane Harvey, we saw law enforcement officials such as those in Harris County specifically reach out to include such emergent resources in their response. Such actions are commendable and likely helped to save lives.”

That’s not to mention the flurry of charitable work done in the Baton Rouge area for Harvey victims, as nonprofits, religious organizations and others eagerly look to help Houstonians and repay Texans who helped out Baton Rouge during its own crisis last year.

The Cajun Navy’s efforts have been thrust into the public spotlight light over the past year, both during the August floods last year in Louisiana and during Hurricane Harvey. In both cases, the Cajun Navy has certainly been “doing what it takes.”

—Sam Karlin