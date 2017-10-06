Newsmaker of the Week: Andrew McCandless

The controversy over how to pick a new leader of the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport escalated this week, when Andrew McCandless abruptly resigned from the Airport Commission, where he served for eight years.

Two camps have gone at it in recent weeks over who should serve as the airport’s director.

One group wants to promote Ralph Hennessy—who holds the position in the interim—to serve as the permanent director. The other wants to conduct a national search to find the best candidate.

McCandless was decidedly among the latter and was outspoken about his frustration with the lack of a national search.

The position is vacant because Anthony Marino, who had served as director of the airport for more than 20 years, resigned in January.

While the question of who to hire to lead the airport seems like a small argument to have, economic development leaders say a region’s airport has a significant impact on whether companies will decide to move there. In Baton Rouge, the airport’s lack of direct air service is a negative.

McCandless says he stepped down from the Airport Commission—which serves as an advisory group to the airport—to “focus on other initiatives” and because he didn’t think he was “effective” as the group’s chair. He had chaired the commission since February.

The controversy has also permeated the Metro Council, which has authority over the airport. Councilman Trae Welch has been the most outspoken member in favor of giving Hennessy the job, while Councilwoman Barbara Freiberg has called for a national search.

Next week, competing proposals from the two council members will be introduced at the council meeting, setting the stage for a decision later this fall.

In the meantime, Cleve Dunn Jr. will take over McCandless’ role as chairman of the commission.

