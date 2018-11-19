News roundup: Waitr delivering free Thanksgiving meals to Baton Rouge families … Merger creates one of North America’s largest independent oil and gas rental tool companies … Record-breaking year for SEC whistleblower program

Delivery: Some families in the Baton Rouge area will get free Thanksgiving meals delivered by Waitr, WAFB-TV reports. The holiday initiative is part of Waitr’s five-week “Share Thanksgiving” fundraiser, where anyone using the Waitr app could donate to help feed a family in their community this Thanksgiving. All the money raised is being used to buy the meals from local restaurants, and deliveries will be made to families this week. The company said over 2,700 Waitr customers donated to the cause. Teams in the Baton Rouge area worked with local organizations to identify the families in need. Read the full story.

Combo: A private equity-backed merger has created a new Houston-based company that is being touted as one of the largest independent rental tool companies for the oil and gas industry in North America, The Houston Chronicle reports. IronGate Energy Services has merged with Lafayette-based Knight Oil Tools, with the combined company becoming Knight Energy Services and headquartered in Houston. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. With locations in at least nine states, Knight Energy Services is being touted as one of North America’s largest independent rental tool companies for the oil and gas industry. Read the full story.



Whistling: The Securities and Exchange Commission this fiscal year received the largest number of tips from whistleblowers, The Wall Street Journal reports and paid out the most in rewards—ever. The SEC, which established the program in 2011 as part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, awarded more than $168 million to 13 individuals in the last fiscal year, ending Sept. 30. Read the full story.