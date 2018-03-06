News roundup:  Two bills escape special session, but neither addresses budget gap … Four LSU students nominated for Barry Goldwater Scholarship … 20-year-old sues Dick’s, Walmart over new gun policies

Special legislation: Only two proposals reached the governor’s desk before Louisiana’s special session unceremoniously ended on Monday. The first, sponsored by Baton Rouge Rep. Ted James, grants a tax break to people impacted by disasters in 2015 through 2017. The second, carried by Baton Rouge Rep. Patricia Smith, would increase the 4.5-cent monthly tax on cell phones—enacted last year—to 5 cents. The money will pay for technology assistance and services for people who are deaf. Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to sign the bills into law.

Prestigious honor: LSU has nominated four students to compete for the prestigious Barry Goldwater Scholarship. The award is designed to alleviate the shortage of highly qualified scientists, mathematicians and engineers. Goldwater Scholars are awarded one and two-year $7,500 stipends to pursue undergraduate research in STEM fields. LSU’s nominees are Corey Matyas of Dahlonega, Georgia; Katie Davis, of Frisco, Texas; Raleigh Goodwin of Baton Rouge; and Kelsey Olson of Zachary.

In court: A 20-year-old Oregon man has accused Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods of age-discrimination for refusing to sell him a rifle, USA Today reports. Tyler Watson filed lawsuits against the retailers on Monday, six days after the retailers announced they would not sell guns to buyers under the age of 21. The companies added the higher age restriction after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Watson sought to buy a .22 caliber Ruger 10/22 rifle at a Dick’s Sporting Goods in Medford, Oregon, on Feb. 24 and was denied. Read more.