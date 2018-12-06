News roundup: ‘Tabby’s Star’ named a 2018 top space story … Water Campus receives ABC’s Excellence in Construction award … 416 miles of Gulf Coast natural gas pipeline acquired by Houston company

A star from Louisiana: Among CNN’s list of “Top Space Stories of 2018” is “Tabby’s Star,” named for LSU department of physics and astronomy Assistant Professor Tabetha Boyajian. Boyajian is the only woman to have a star named after her. “Tabby’s Star,” or KIC 8462852, is a star that has unique variations in brightness. With help from Planet Hunters, a citizen scientist group, she and her colleagues are conducting research on this perplexing star. Read the full announcement from LSU.

Another trophy: The Center for Coastal and Deltaic Solutions, the initial phase of a 33-acre Water Campus, has received an Association of Builders and Contractors Excellence in Construction award for projects over $25 million. ABC’s National Excellence in Construction program recognizes outstanding construction projects across the nation. See the full list for the Gulf Coast region.

Pipeline transfer: Easton Energy, a Houston-based midstream company, today announced the acquisition of approximately 416 miles of Gulf Coast natural gas liquids pipelines from The Williams Companies for $177 million in cash. The pipelines are used primarily to transport natural gas liquids from various supply sources to petrochemical consumers in Texas and Louisiana markets. Read the company announcement about the acquisition.