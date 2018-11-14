News roundup: Single lane closures on Interstate 10 on the horizon … Uber and Lyft to roll out rewards programs like airlines … Car lease rates are going up as resale value drops

Down the road: Overnight, single lane closures will take place on Interstate 10, from Highland Road to Jefferson Highway, beginning on Monday, Nov. 19, through Thursday, Nov. 22. One lane will be closed westbound between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day, according to an On The Greaux announcement.

Scoring points: Uber and Lyft are rolling out loyalty programs similar to airline frequent flyer miles. Uber Rewards starts today in nine U.S. areas and will spread nationwide during the next six months. Riders get points for every dollar spent on Uber rides or food deliveries. For every 500 points, they get $5 to be used for rides or deliveries. Other goodies come with more points. The areas are Miami, Denver, Tampa, New York City, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Atlanta, San Diego and all of New Jersey. Read the full story. ‘



Driving up costs: Leasing a new car is getting more expensive as rising interest rates and lower projected resale values prompt auto makers to charge more and scale back promotions that had made leasing a popular alternative to owning a car in recent years, The Wall Street Journal reports. Lease payments have climbed steadily over the past few years, rising to an average of $448 a month through September this year, according to research firm J.D. Power. That is up from an average of $437 a month for the full year 2017 and $420 a month five years ago. Read the full story.