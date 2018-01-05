News roundup: Second generation takes ownership of Acadian House Kitchen & Bath … Enrollment opens for Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute … US employers add 148K jobs in December

Next generation: Acadian House Kitchen & Bath on Exchequer Drive is under new ownership, with the second generation of the Simoneaux family taking over the business. Mike and Kathy Simoneaux have retired and sold the company to their daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Joey Poirrier, according to a news release. Angela, who served as designer and vice president, will continue leading the design team she has put together. Joey, who has an extensive background in finance, will oversee all financial and operational decisions as owner/CFOO. Angela Poirrier was a 2015 Business Report 40 Under 40 honoree.

Starting soon: Enrollment is open for the next session of the Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute. The program, offered through the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, aims to equip small and emerging construction companies with the knowledge needed for business growth. The next session of the six-week program begins Feb. 19 and ends on March 28. There is a $200 fee for the course. Get complete details.

Help wanted: U.S. employers added 148,000 jobs in December, a modest gain but still enough to suggest that the economy entered the new year with solid momentum. The unemployment rate remained 4.1% for a third straight month, the lowest level since 2000, the Labor Department says. For all of 2017, employers added nearly 2.1 million jobs, enough to lower the unemployment rate from 4.7% a year ago. Read more.

Editor’s note: LaPolitics columnist Jeremy Alford is out today, and his regular Friday column will resume next week.