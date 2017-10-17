News roundup: Salvation Army store under construction on Coursey Boulevard … Bardwell Homes joins slate of Conway builders … Puerto Rico rice nursery used by the LSU AgCenter survives Hurricane Maria

Going up: A Salvation Army Family Store is going up on Coursey Boulevard, near the Coursey Square Shopping Center and Fresh Pickin’s. The owner of the building is listed as WJ O’Neil, a limited liability company owned by Kent Walker and Donnie Jarreau. Construction on the 11,200-square-foot building began Monday and is slated for a spring completion, Walker says. The work is expected to cost $941,000. Lanco Operations of LaPlace is listed as the contractor. WJ O’Neil will lease the building to the Salvation Army.

Signing on:. Scott Bardwell of Bardwell Homes has been added to the slate of builders involved with Conway, a 356-acre planned community in Gonzales. Bardwell joins a team of builders that includes Waguespack Homes, Dupree Construction, Aucoin Homes, Shivers Home, Homes, LR Mitchell Construction, and Passman Homes. Conway, which is being developed by Southern Lifestyle Development, will have 1,000 single-family homes, 500 apartments, a town square, restaurants, office space, boutiques, lakes, parks, walking and bike trails.

Better than expected: A rice nursery in Puerto Rico used by several universities, including the LSU AgCenter, survived Hurricane Maria with minimal damage, the AgCenter says. LSU rice breeders use the facility to develop varieties of rice, traveling to Puerto Rico several times a year for planting and harvesting. Read more.