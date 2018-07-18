News roundup: Rolls-Royce making robot roaches … Samsung will release a folding smartphone next year … Census research finds couples lie about income when wife makes more

Fixing bugs: Rolls-Royce announced Tuesday it is developing tiny “cockroach” robots that can crawl inside aircraft engines to spot and fix problems, CNBC reports. The U.K. firm said the miniature technology can improve the way maintenance is carried out by speeding up inspections and eliminating the need to remove an engine from an aircraft for repair work to take place. Read the full story.

Flip phones are back: Samsung Electronics is planning to introduce a foldable-screen smartphone early next year, as the world’s largest phone maker eyes a splashy device that can help boost longer-term demand for its slumping handset business, The Wall Street Journal reports. The Samsung prototype, which bears the company code name “Winner,” features a screen that measures about 7 inches diagonally, roughly the size of a smaller tablet, the newspaper reports. The screen can be folded in half, like a wallet. When folded, the exterior of the phone boasts a small display bar on the front and cameras in the back. Read the full story.

Breadwinner bluffing: New research from the U.S. Census Bureau suggests that social attitudes about income and families are lagging behind both workplace progress and how families organize their finances, The New York Times reports. The share of women who earn more than their husbands, while still relatively small, is growing. However, when women do earn more, both husbands and wives seem uncomfortable—to the point of lying about it on their census forms. In opposite-sex marriages in which women earned more, women said, on average, that they earned 1.5 percentage points less than they actually did. Their husbands said they earned 2.9 percentage points more than they did. Read the full story.